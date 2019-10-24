Justin Bieber's 'Cupid' movie gets its filmmaker

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCIt was first reported last year that Justin Bieber would be voicing the title role in Cupid, an upcoming animated movie produced by Mythos Studios, a joint venture from Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel and Justin's manager Scooter Braun. Now, the project is finally getting underway.

Variety reports the film will be directed by music video director and commercial animator Pete Candeland and developed for the screen by Carlos Kotkin from a story adaptation by Maisel. The story follows the Greek mythological characters Cupid and his own love interest, Psyche, a human royal whose beauty intimidates Cupid’s mom, Aphrodite.

The Biebs is still on board to voice the character, but the voice of Psyche has yet to be cast.

Cupid is the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology. Distribution plans for the film are expected to be announced soon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.