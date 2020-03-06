Justin Bieber's lost cat is back home, thanks to lifestyle host Sandra Lee

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Robert Kamau/GC ImagesOnly in Hollywood could one celebrity lose a pet, only for it to be found and returned by another celebrity.

That's what happened to Justin Bieber, who's been reunited with his beloved cat Sushi after he ran away from home about a month ago. But the reunion came courtesy of lifestyle host and cook Sandra Lee, who happened to find Sushi in her backyard.

On Friday, the Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee posted a picture of the sleeping kitty and wrote on Instagram, "Guess what walked into my backyard last night?"

She writes that the cat was "very emaciated, "starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills."

After feeding the cat tuna and milk and removing the quills, she called the number on his collar.

"I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears -- he was so happy, shocked and stunned......still I had no idea who it was," Lee writes.

Finally, Sandra realized that she'd found Justin's cat. "Didn’t realize SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing!" she writes. "So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat!"

A grateful Justin posted a photo of the rescued Savannah cat on his Instagram and wrote, "Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by, Hailey and I began to lose hope...yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby...it had made it miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad [meow], he is home now safe and sound! Thank you God for protecting him!"

By the way, Sushi and his sister Tuna have over 500,000 Instagram followers.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.