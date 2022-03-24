Justin Hayward-hosted On the Blue Cruise returning in 2023 with The Zombies, Dave Mason & more

Courtesy of On the Blue

The On the Blue Cruise, the seagoing music festival hosted by Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward will return next year for its first voyage since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The 2023 edition of the event will set sail January 28 in Miami and will Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, before wrapping up on February 2.

In addition to Hayward, the cruise’s initial lineup also includes The Zombies, Dave Mason, Alan Parsons, Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas, Little River Band, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Orleans, Firefall, The Babys, Renaissance, Pat Travers Band and more.

Hayward’s shows will feature the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee playing Moody Blues classic and deep cuts, as well as songs from his solo career. He also will take part in an intimate Q&A event.

Besides the various performances, which will be presented on multiple stages, the cruise will feature a variety of curated activities, including photo opportunities with some of the performers, themed nights, a dance party, a “Painting with Rock Stars” event, and much more.

Attractions and amenities on the cruise ship include pools, hot tubs, a casino, a fitness center and a disco/night club.

The general public will be able to book cabins on the cruise starting today at 2 p.m. ET, with prices beginning at $1,299 per person. Visit OntheBlueCruise.com for full details.

Next year’s On the Blue Cruise will be the first since 2019.

Meanwhile, Hayward recently joined the lineup of the 2022 Cruise to the Edge, which will take place May 2-May 7. Immediately following that cruise, Justin will launch a U.S. solo tour that’s scheduled to run from a May 10 show in Birmingham, Alabama, through a June 3 concert in Denver. He’s also lined up a U.K. trek in September.

