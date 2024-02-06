Justin Talking To Oprah AGAIN About Britney?

Justin Timberlake would LOVE for people to be talking about his new music. Unfortunately, the world can’t seem to get past his relationship with Britney Spears. Even though it’s been over for more than 20 years.

A lot of that is self-inflicted, and Justin certainly didn’t do himself any favors last week. But he may have figured out a way to repair his image.

Sources say he’s considering a tell-all interview with Oprah. Quote, “Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening.”

The source adds, quote, “Justin had hoped the backlash [from Britney’s memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

