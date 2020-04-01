Justin Timberlake and Lizzo cheer up fans with "It's Gonna Be May" meme

John Phillips/Getty Images – Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

John Phillips/Getty Images - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CoachellaIt's that time of year again. The time of year when the infamous meme of Justin Timberlake's vocals from the *NSYNC hit "It's Gonna Be Me" -- which sounds like "It's Gonna Be May" -- makes its rounds.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer and actor took a stab at creating his own with a little help from his friend Lizzo.

"When’s the next time we leaving the house, @lizzobeeating??" Timberlake wrote alongside a video of the "Truth Hurts" artist singing the popular lyrics.

"But, for real... jokes aside... STAY IN!!!!" he added.

While the joke lies in the fact that the next month his May, the meme took on a different spin this year due to President Donald Trump extending social distancing guidelines until April 30.

The updated memes poke fun at the fact that the next time Americans will likely be able to mingle in large groups again is, literally, in May.

One of the new renditions reads, "Rose are red, April is grey, the next time you leave your house," followed by a throwback picture of a grinning Timberlake, which is widely interpreted as "it's gonna be May."

Another reads, "Me: when can I leave my house again? The government: it's gonna be May."

me: when can i leave my house again? the government: pic.twitter.com/7vAeLKQV2P — Staci Reilly (@StaciReilly) March 20, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.