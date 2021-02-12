Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson: ‘I Know I Failed’

For the last few years on Super Bowl Sunday, Justin Timberlake is reminded about the Super Bowl with Janet Jackson.

It has become known as Janet Jackson Appreciation Day.

That is the Super Bowl where he ripped a portion of her shirt off and due to a malfunction she was bare chested on TV.

She was never invited back to the Super Bowl and Justin was.

Now, there is Framing Britney that places blame on Justin for the role he played in her mental health. Particularly the song and video, Cry Me A River

Justin took to Instagram to write a lengthy apology to both women.

He wrote in part, everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.

The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white me up for success.

I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career…I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.

I can do better and will do better.

Some people in his comments felt his apology was a little too late as Cry Me River which many felt was about Britney since he had someone in the video who resembled her, was in 2002 and the Super Bowl with Janet was in 2004. Is it too little too late for both women?