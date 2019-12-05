Justin Timberlake breaks silence on hand-holding photo with costar Alisha Wainwright

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Berklee

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for BerkleeAfter being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright last month, Justin Timberlake has finally broken his silence about the incident.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer took to his personal Instagram to publicly address the cheating rumors. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake begins before admitting that, point-blank, he messed up.

The 38-year-old admitted, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear -nothing happened between me and my costar." He then went on to explain that he "drank way too much that night" and, on top of being ashamed of his actions, "I should have known better."

He then took a moment to reflect on his family life with his wife Jessica Biel, whom he married in 2012, and their four-year-old son, Silas.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake vows before announcing, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

He closes his post by praising his upcoming movie and that he is "looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

As previously reported, a representative for Wainwright released a public statement shortly after the incident was first reported and claimed, "There is no validity to this speculation" and "the video may look that way, but literally it was nothing."

Palmer, starring Wainwright and Timberlake, is set to hit theaters in 2020.

