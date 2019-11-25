Justin Timberlake caught holding hands with another woman — source claims "it was nothing"

ABC/Eddy Chen

ABC/Eddy ChenOne of Hollywood's biggest power couples found themselves embroiled by a juicy scandal over the weekend. Justin Timberlake, husband of Jessica Biel, was caught holding hands with another woman.

People reports that photos of Timberlake holding hands with actress and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright blanketed gossip sites over the weekend. Video footage, also obtained by gossip sites, shows Wainwright resting her hand upon the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer's knee at one point.

The two were out enjoying a round of drinks at the time with a group of friends in New Orleans when they exchanged those affectionate gestures.

A source close to the costars told People that the displays were “completely innocent,” and that there was "definitely nothing happening.”

The source goes on to say the event was blown out of proportion and that, “[Timberlake's] down there shooting Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out."

Even Wainwright's representative tried to clear the air and released a public statement claiming, "There is no validity to this speculation" and "The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing."

Timberlake and Biel have not responded to the gossip as of Sunday. The couple married in 2012 and share a son, four-year-old Silas.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.