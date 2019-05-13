Justin Timberlake gets an honorary degree: “I’m a doctor!”

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Berklee

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for BerkleeThat’s Dr. Justin Timberlake to you.

Over the weekend, Boston's Berklee College of Music presented Justin with an honorary doctorate degree, along with rapper Missy Elliot and Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire.

"Oh, y'all messed up giving me this award. I thought I had a big head before," Justin joked in his speech. "This is surreal... Can't tell me nothing now! I'm a doctor!"

Later in his speech, he got emotional while thanking his wife Jessica Biel and his mom Lynn Bomar Harless, who were both in the audience.

“This is probably the best Mother's Day gift I could ever give you,” he told his mom.

Justin concluded with a message to the students: "I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: one, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class, meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all! We're working together."

After the ceremony, he posted a photo on Instagram holding his degree and wearing his cap and gown.

"No Dream is too big!!!" he wrote. "Keep chasing!!! Trust me... I’m a DOCTOR!! But, for real... THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful."

