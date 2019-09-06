Justin Timberlake lands lead role in new film, "Palmer"

ABC/Tyler GoldenJustin Timberlake is ready to flex his acting muscles again. According to Deadline, the singer has signed on to star in the film Palmer, a drama set to begin shooting later this fall.

The film tells the story of a former college football star named Eddie Palmer, played by Justin, who returns to his hometown after serving time in prison. Not only is he working to get his life back on track and deal with the consequences of his past, but he finds himself in charge of a young boy who’s been abandoned by his mother.

Fisher Stevens is on board to direct. Charles B. Wessler, who won the Oscar for Green Book, will produce, alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

Penotti and Corwin say in a statement to Deadline, “Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness.”

Justin recently wrapped production on the animated sequel Trolls World Tour, set for an April 17, 2020 release. He last appeared in Woody Allen’s poorly received 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.