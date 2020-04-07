Justin Timberlake shouts out WWII veteran that danced along to "Can't Stop the Feeling"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMediaJust because the nation is practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 doesn't mean one has to stay indoors all the time. For example, 97-year-old Chruck Franzke sauntered outside on Monday to show off his wonderful dance moves.

The World War II Navy pilot, affectionately known as "Dancing Chuck" proved that he's not letting COVID-19 get him down by rocking out to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

In a video shared by Good News Movement, the veteran is seen happily exiting his house upon hearing Timberlake's music and grooves onto on his doorstep, shuffling, swaying and tapping his feet along to the infectious song.

Soon enough, the video went viral and attracted Timberlake's attention, who was beyond flattered to see one of his oldest fans having a great time while listening to his music.

The video proved to be the perfect pick me up to the "Mirrors" singer, who praised, "This just made my day" and included a hands up and fire emoji.

In addition, the U.S. Navy weighed in on Franzke's dancing move and raved, "Love it [heart emoji] Thank you for your service!"

That said, if you feel down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, take a page from Dancing Chuck's book and enjoy a little dancing time to cheerful music.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.