Justin Timberlake has a new film premiering on AppleTV+ later this month called “Palmer”.

The movie also stars 8-year-old, Ryder Allen, who admitted he didn’t know who JT was until they starting filming.

Allen stated “Actually, at first, I had no idea who Justin Timberlake was”. Allen went on to talk about how amazing the experience of working with JT was and that “he’s my best friend, best movie friend.”

