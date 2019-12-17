Kaitlyn Hicks from West Palm Beach Won The Perfect Holiday Playlist!

Congratulations Kaitlyn! Not only did you have the most fun songs, you also scored a $500 gift card to Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington & $200 gift card to the Melting Pot!

The winning playlist:

#1 Song :The Christmas Song – Frank Sinatra

#2 Song :Joy to the World – Pentatonix

#3 Song :All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

#4 Song :Silver Bells – Bing Crosby

#5 Song :I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa – The Jackson 5

#6 Song :Frosty the Snowman – The Ronettes

#7 Song :Baby It’s Cold Outside – Frank Sinatra

#8 Song :We Three Kings of Orient Are – The Beach Boys

#9 Song :Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

#10 Song :Please Come Home For Christmas – Aaron Neville