Kaitlyn Hicks from West Palm Beach Won The Perfect Holiday Playlist!

Congratulations Kaitlyn! Not only did you have the most fun songs, you also scored a $500 gift card to Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington & $200 gift card to the Melting Pot!
The winning playlist:
#1 Song :The Christmas Song – Frank Sinatra
#2 Song :Joy to the World – Pentatonix
#3 Song :All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
#4 Song :Silver Bells – Bing Crosby
#5 Song :I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa – The Jackson 5
#6 Song :Frosty the Snowman – The Ronettes
#7 Song :Baby It’s Cold Outside – Frank Sinatra
#8 Song :We Three Kings of Orient Are – The Beach Boys
#9 Song :Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt
#10 Song :Please Come Home For Christmas – Aaron Neville