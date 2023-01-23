Kansas announces 50th anniversary tour

Marc Whitaker / Chipster PR

Kansas is celebrating their 50th anniversary on the road this year. The band just announced dates for their 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road, which promises to encompass the band’s entire career, giving fans two hours of hits, fan favorites and even some deep cuts.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams shares. “… there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

Lead vocalist Ronnie Platt adds, “I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour.” He noted, “I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

The tour is set to kick off June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wrapping up January 28, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Most tickets go on sale Friday, January 27. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at kansasband.com.

