Kanye celebrates the end of ‘Skete Davidson’

Kim and Pete officially called it quits over the weekend, and has per usual, Ye expressed his thoughts on the situation in an Instagram post titled “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

KANYE WEST MENTIONS KID CUDI AND SKETE DAVIDSON IN HIS NEW INSTAGRAM PHOTO 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0risD4f3Jw — yefanatics (@yefanatics) August 8, 2022

Ye deleted the post shortly after, but of course, everyone had already seen it.

I can already imagine his next album, and I bet it’s gonna be all about Pete. Who knows…he might name it ‘Redemption’ in honor of Taylor Swift.

Also wanted to put up his iconic TMZ rant, that never fails to make me laugh.