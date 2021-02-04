Kanye Took His Shoes?! Ohhhhh, They’re Heading For Divorce!

E! News claims KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST are “no longer speaking” and are preparing for a divorce. Supposedly, it’s mutual . . . and if Kim doesn’t file the official papers soon, Kanye will step in and do it.

There’s still no official word . . . but this is a strong signal: The “New York Post” says Kanye has moved his SNEAKER collection out of the house. And that isn’t an armful of shoe boxes.

A source claims he moved 500 PAIRS of sneakers out . . . although they do note that he hasn’t completely moved out, just his shoes.