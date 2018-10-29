Kanye Urges Black Voters to Drop Democrats With “Blexit” Clothing Line

Kanye West is encouraging black voters to leave the Democrat Party. The rapper designed his own line of hats and shirts that support what he’s calling “Blexit,” short for black exit.
Sort of like the British “Brexit” movement to exit the European Union.

It’s a campaign that urges African-Americans to break away from the political party to find “freedom over tyranny,” according to its website.
West’s items launched at the Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
They are available online.
West has been public about his support for President Trump, and even had a sit-down meeting with him at the White House earlier this month.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lion Air Flight Crashes After Takeoff From Jakarta, 189 Dead Kentucky Man Apologizes After Dressing his Son as Hitler for Halloween Kanye West Designs T-Shirts To Convince Black Voters to Break From the Democratic Party Florida Synagogues Step Up Security After Fatal Attack in Pittsburgh Mexico Offers Asylum As Migrants Continue Toward U.S. Some South Florida Municipalities Are Banning Pot for Good
Comments