Kanye West Designs T-Shirts To Convince Black Voters to Break From the Democratic Party

Kanye is flexing his political muscles again, this time with his latest clothing venture. Kanye’s line was unveiled at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, which took place on Saturday. The event was organized by Candace Owens of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA and the goal was to unite conservatives in the black community.

Kanye’s new line of t-shirts supports Blexit (shorthand for “black exit”), a political movement which seeks to not only convince black voters to change political parties but shows the stories of those who have already made the change. Kanye was not in attendance at the event but Owens reportedly praised him for opening up certain political conversations in the country. The shirts come in a variety of styles and colors and sports the phrase “Blexit” or “We Free.”