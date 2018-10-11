Kanye West Drops “F” Bomb in Oval Office Meeting With President Trump

President Trump meeting with Kanye West at the White House…right now. President Trump is getting some big praise from Kanye West. Before having lunch with the President at the White House today, the rapper said Trump is “on his hero’s journey.” During a photo-op, West also said — “Let’s stop worrying about the future; all we have is today.” He wore a red Make America Great Again hat in the Oval Office and said the hat gives him power and makes him feel like Superman. NFL legend Jim Brown joined West at the White House.

During a tirade in the Oval Office, Kanye dropped a few expletives.

I’m hopeful that #KanyeWest and @realDonaldTrump can come up with some great solutions together to help tackle some serious issues in America. The list of Kanye’s topics for discussion are so important. I’m all for building bridges to help Americans get across troubled waters. pic.twitter.com/OMNvo9wHvQ — Sara Whitford (@sarawhitford) October 11, 2018

Kanye West remained defiant amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper’s positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and criticizing former President Barack Obama.

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Obama publicly called West a “jackass” in 2009 after the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the VMAs.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Today Kanye was asked to remove his #MAGA hat because it would make Hollywood elitists feel better. His response was perfection. Imagine feeling so morally superior that you think you can tell people what they are allowed to like? pic.twitter.com/v2t4Vv51FV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 2, 2018

President Trump praised Kanye West and his famous wife today. Before having lunch with West at the White House today, Trump said the rapper is a different kind of guy and noted that he said that in a positive way.

He called Kim Kardashian West terrific.

Trump cited the work the couple is doing to help people who may be serving unjust prison sentences.

He also said he may have to overrule Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plans on prison reform, though he did not elaborate.

Kim and Kanye welcomed her third child, “Chicago,” on January 15 2018 via surrogate and she’s become a regular fixture on our social media feeds ever since.

