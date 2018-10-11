President Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Kanye West at the White House today. Earlier this week, Trump said he is thrilled to have him visit and called him a “terrific guy.” The President said West has expressed gratitude to him for an decrease in African-American unemployment.

Kanye West remained defiant amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper’s positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and criticizing former President Barack Obama.

Today Kanye was asked to remove his #MAGA hat because it would make Hollywood elitists feel better. His response was perfection. Imagine feeling so morally superior that you think you can tell people what they are allowed to like? pic.twitter.com/v2t4Vv51FV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 2, 2018

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Obama publicly called West a “jackass” in 2009 after the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the VMAs.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Kim and Kanye welcomed her third child, “Chicago,” on January 15 2018 via surrogate and she’s become a regular fixture on our social media feeds ever since.

The post Kanye West Heads to DC to Meet with President Trump appeared first on 850 WFTL.