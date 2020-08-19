Karaoke Competition Show Coming to Netflix

If you love karaoke as much as you say you do Netflix is hoping you bing their new karaoke competition show coming to the streaming platform. Sing On! will be hosted by Titus Burgess and the show will have contestants compete against one another for $60,000 by singing popular tunes accurately. The contestant who sings the lyrics best will not be eliminated while contestants vote on who should get the boot from the show. Sing On! will air for eight episodes on Netflix starting September 16. What’s your go-to karaoke song?