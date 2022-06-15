Kate Bush shares new statement after “Running Up That Hill” hits top five on ﻿’Billboard’ Hot 100

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

Kate Bush‘s “rare” public statements are becoming much more common.

The normally press-shy artist has issued a number of posts on her website in response to the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill,” which, now nearly 40 years later, has become a huge hit, thanks to its placement in the newly premiered fourth season of Stranger Things.

This week, “Running Up That Hill” hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for Bush. In her latest statement, Bush writes that the song’s continued renaissance is “so exciting.”

“The track is being responded to in so many positive ways,” Bush writes. “I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!”

“I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song,” she adds. “It’s the first time I’ve had a top-ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5!”

Bush also extended her thanks to Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, writing, “Because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

