Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” among 2022’s biggest songs on TikTok

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

In addition to running up the Billboard charts, Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” was a TikTok sensation.

The resurgent 1985 single was among the video platform’s 10 biggest songs of 2022 in the U.S. Its renewed popularity was driven by its placement in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which premiered in May.

Stranger Things also helped “Running Up That Hill” reach #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career high for Bush — and #1 on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart. The response to the song was so overwhelming that the normally press-shy Bush even gave a rare interview.

“Running Up That Hill” was previously named Spotify’s #1 “throwback song” of 2022, which is defined as a track released more than 20 years ago.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.