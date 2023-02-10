Kate Hudson opens up about relationship with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson were married from 2000 to 2007 and share a son together, 21-year-old Ryder. In a new interview, Hudson talks about what prompted her to jump into marriage with the rocker.

During an appearance on the You’re Doing Fine…Just Keep Going podcast, Kate says she met Robinson in New York when she was 20 and instantly knew she wanted to be with him, quickly telling people, “I’m marrying this guy.”

“I just, like, jump in the deep end of everything I do,” she shared. “People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just, like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend, like, “Oh, we should wait.” I’m madly in love and I want to marry him.’ And so I just didn’t think twice.”

She notes, “I’m kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”

Although Kate says the marriage got complicated and didn’t last, Robinson showed her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved,” noting they “worshipped each other” and “were so in love.”

