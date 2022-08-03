Kate Middleton embodies royal family motto: ‘Never complain, never explain’

As her upcoming role as Queen Consort approaches, The Duchess of Cambridge aims to model herself based on the iconic Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen’s lifestyle motto, “Never complain, never explain”, has been passed down across the royal family for generations, and has specifically been embodied by Kate.

The Duchess and Queen are both only committed to the throne, their political values are sealed, and their image within the public eye is strictly supervised.

It’s safe to say that Kate and Prince William perfectly embody this motto, as they appear ready to serve the monarchy with their prime royal duties.

So what do you think….would you stand by the Queen’s unofficial motto: “Never complain, never explain”?