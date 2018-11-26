Kate Middleton Only Carries Four Items in Her Handbag – This Is What They Are

In a recent book titled Kate: A Biography it is revealed that Duchess Kate Middleton only carries four items in her purse.
The items are: a compact mirror-makes sense, she constantly has cameras in her face.
Lip Balm-again, cameras and no one wants to have dry lips.
Handkerchief-classic. Most of us would probably trade that in for hand sanitizer.
Her last item is blotting paper, for excess oil and sweat.
Seems like the life of a Royal is heavily focused on having the perfect appearance.
Ladies, if you can only have four items in your purse, what would those items be?

