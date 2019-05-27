Kate Middleton Will Become Princess of Wales

Royal experts believe that Kate Middleton will become the Princess of Wales, a title once held by her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

Prince Charles has been attending secret meetings in preparation to become King.

Prince William has also been preparing to take his father’s place as heir to the throne.

Once Prince Charles becomes King, he would bestow his title, Prince of Wales, on William.

This would automatically make Kate, Princess of Wales.

Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, never took the title because of the uproar it would have caused to the millions of Diana’s fans across the world.

Should Kate accept the title or should another title be created for her?