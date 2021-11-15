kate spade New York Salutes Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary With New Line Of Purses And Wallets

If you love kate spade and Disney World, then you’ll love this combo!

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, kate spade new york has released a special collection featuring the Walt Disney World logo.

Some of the items in the collection include the Walt Disney Wold 50th Anniversary Pouch Duo, which comes with one large and one small bag. Both bags are black and white polka dot with the Cinderella Castle pattern with a zip top closure.

Another item in the collection is the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Backpack. The bag features adjustable shoulder straps, front zip pocket and retails for $348.

Which one do you love more, kate spade or Walt Disney World? How many designer bags do you own? Who is your favorite bag designer?