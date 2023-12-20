Kate Winslet is starring in a new series called The Regime, which she also serves as an executive producer for.
Kate’s character said in the trailer, “Since I became your Chancellor, we have grown considerably as a country. It is time to show America and the world precisely what we are worth.”
The new limited series will premiere on March 3rd on HBO Max.
Which role is your favorite from Kate Winslet?
Beth
By Beth |
Kate Winslet Rules With An Iron Fist In ‘The Regime’ Trailer
