Katharine McPhee and David Foster to perform on Instagram Live every day during COVID-19 outbreak

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington PostKatharine McPhee and husband David Foster have teamed up to help cure the stay-at-home boredom of fans waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to end. The two vowed to perform on Instagram Live at least every day until the outbreak is controlled.

McPhee, 35, while sitting at a piano that has numerous Grammy awards sitting on top of it, first joked that she's wearing the same sweater for the third day in a row now that she's voluntarily self-quarantining.

Then, she revealed, "Me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live. we wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?"

The Waitress alum also asked fans to send in their song requests for the duo to tackle tomorrow.

As for why the couple is happily making the best of staying at home, it's most likely because Foster is 70. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend that those over the age of 65 to reduce close contact with other people in order to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19 -- as that demographic is more likely to develop complications from the virus.

So, if you're also staying at home and searching for new and exciting ways to occupy yourself, tune in to Katharine and David's free concerts on Instagram Live.

