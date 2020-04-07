Katharine McPhee dusts off the yellow dress she rocked 14 years ago on 'American Idol'

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Fox Television Network

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Fox Television NetworkFitting into 14-year-old clothes is a dream for many, but a reality for Katharine McPhee. The American Idol runner up proved that the infamous sexy yellow dress she rocked in 2006 still fits like a glove.

McPhee first donned the dress when she attempted to tackle the late Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," which was critically panned by the judges.

In addition, the public lambasted her wardrobe, saying the dress' plunging neckline and high slit was too revealing for public television.

Despite the bad memories that may be attached to the dress, she still held onto it. Now, thanks to staying at home to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic, she dusted it off on Monday to show fans that she still looks just as incredible as she did in it 14 years ago.

"It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago," captioned the Waitress alum for the photo of her posing dramatically in the dress.

She then mulled over the possibility of throwing it on for a major event because of how great she looks in it, writing, "Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this."



Fans believe she was hinting at the74th Tony Awards, which has been postponed to a later date that is still unannounced. The award show, which honors the best of Broadway, does feature a red carpet.

McPhee was runner-up during her season of American Idol, coming in second to season five's winner Taylor Hicks.

