Katharine McPhee returning to 'Waitress' for its final shows

Matt Murphy

Katharine McPhee is tying on her apron and heading back to Waitress.

After making her Broadway debut last year as pregnant pie maker Jenna, the singer is returning to the role for the musical’s final run of shows.

Katharine will take the stage again on November 5 until the show’s final bow on January 5, 2020.

Waitress, which has been running for four years, is based on the 2007 romantic comedy film of the same name and features songs written by Sara Bareilles. It’s currently also playing in London’s West End and on a North American tour.

