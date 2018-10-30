Kathleen Kennedy Confirms ‘Star Wars: Boba Fett’ Movie is Dead

Kathleen Kennedy is the head of Lucasfilm. So when she says that the Star Wars: Boba Fett movie is finished, you would tend to believe the project is dead.

Journalist Erick Weber spoke with Kennedy and she confirmed the news to him. On Twitter, Weber wrote: “Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars.”

Did the Star Wars movie capturing the early years of Han Solo doom other potential spinoffs of the Star Wars franchise?

Did Boba Fett ever deserve having his own movie? Was he that essential to the Star Wars Universe?