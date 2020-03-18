Kathy Griffin Loses Her Mom At Age Of 99

Condolences for comedian Kathy Griffin, her mother, Maggie, has died at the age of 99.

Maggie was a regular on Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. Kathy confirmed her mother’s death on Instagram on Tuesday writing, “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend.”

Kathy told fans that she wasn’t “doing well with this,” and that “It truly feels like the end of an era.”

Maggie Griffin died on Tuesday, March 17th, “OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys. KG,” wrote Kathy.

Our thoughts are with Kathy Griffin and her family.