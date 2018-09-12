Kathy Griffin Postpones Miami Show After Plane She was on Makes Emergency Landing

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a video on social media on Wednesday begging forgiveness from her fans explaining that she had to postpone her Miami show. In the video, Griffin explained that there was a major issue with her flight, a fire started in the tail of the plane.

Griffin later said that her show was rescheduled for Saturday, September 22.

Griffin is on her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour and was scheduled to perform on Wednesday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

The post Kathy Griffin Postpones Miami Show After Plane She was on Makes Emergency Landing appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hurricane Florence Weakens, Will Likely Remain a Category 2 Storm Colin Kaepernick ‘I’m with Kap’ jerseys sell out in less than a day Student stabbed to death at Michigan high school Author of ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ charged with murdering husband Trump admin transferred about $10 million from FEMA to ICE, document alleges Thanksgiving Turkey Supply Threatened by Florence
Comments