Kathy Griffin will Host New ‘Women Behind Bars’ Stream

The BroadwayHD platform is bringing a new stage production of ‘Women Behind Bars’ that will be hosted by Kathy Griffin. This new production will be released on August 26 and will feature the last performance of ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DaVayne. This production of the cult classic was filmed last year and stars Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Mink Stole, Traci Lords, Wesley Woods, and more. Griffin said in a statement, “I can’t think of a better way to continue to celebrate Pride that doesn’t involve rainbow glitter body paint getting caught in your naughty cracks.” What is your favorite Broadway Musical of all time?