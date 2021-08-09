Kathy Valentine, members of The Romantics, Stray Cats & Blondie featured on upcoming Go-Go’s tribute album

Aaron Marshall/Courtesy of Sympathy for the Record Industry

A new Go-Go’s tribute album featuring cover tunes by a wide variety of artists is slated to be released as a two-LP set in the coming weeks.

If You Gotta Go-Go, Go-Go Now is a 24-track collection that includes contributions from The Romantics‘ Mike Skill, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Blondie drummer Clem Burke and, from The Go-Go’s themselves, bassist Kathy Valentine.

Skill is featured on a rendition of “Tonite” — a song from the Go-Go’s 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat — along with veteran Detroit rocker Nikki Corvette and current A Flock of Seagulls drummer Kevin Rankin.

Phantom has teamed up with his girlfriend, Eagles of Death Metal touring bassist Jennie Vee, for a version of “Beatnik Beach,” from The Go-Go’s’ second album, 1982’s Vacation.

Burke and Valentine both play on veteran alt-rockers The Coolies‘ version of the Go-Go’s rarity “King of Confusion.”

Other artists featured on the tribute include Josie Cotton, Holly and the Italians, E.G. Daily and Paul Collins Beat.

Here’s the full list of songs on If You Gotta Go-Go, Go-Go Now, according to the project’s official Facebook page:

Josie Cotton — “Fading Fast”

Fastbacks — “Vacation”

Pale Lips — “Get Up and Go”

The Romantics’ Mike Skill & Nikki Corvette — “Tonite”

The Short Fuses — “How Much More”

The Chubbies — “Good Girl”

Juniper — “Turn to You”

The 5678’s — “Surfing and Spying”

Hayley and the Crushers — “Lust To Love”

Holly and the Italians — “Can’t Stop the World”

Miss Marr — “Worlds Away”

The Yum Yums (featuring Caroline) — “Unforgiven”

The Suite Sixteen — “Speeding”

Natalie Sweet — “He’s So Strange”

The Coolies with special guests (Clem Burke & Kathy Valentine) — “King of Confusion”

Paul Collins Beat with Marci Marks of The MnM’s — “Our Lips Are Sealed “

Jenny Vee with Slim Jim Phantom — “Beatnik Beach”

Transatlanic Bunnies — “Whole World Lost Its Head”

The Heels — “Skidmarks on My Heart”

E.G. Daily — “We Got the Beat”

Tina & the Boom Booms — “You Can’t Walk in Your Sleep (If You Can’t Sleep)”

The Tweezers — “We Don’t Get Along”

The Nutley Brass — “Head over Heels”

The Baby Shakes — “This Town”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.