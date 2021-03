Did you watch? Katie Couric is the first woman to host “Jeopardy!” She kicked off her 2-week stint last night, celebrating International Women’s Day. She joins other celebrities stepping in after legend Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November. After her, Dr. Oz takes over, followed by Aaron Rodgers. Other guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Mayim Bialik, haven’t been scheduled yet. What did you think of Katie’s performance?