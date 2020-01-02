Katy Perry admits that from 2017-2018, she "did not want to get out of bed"

Greg Swales for Vogue India

Greg Swales for Vogue IndiaKaty Perry is very into self-help -- especially transcendental meditation -- but now she's talking about what it was that spurred her to take care of herself emotionally.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Katy reveals that from 2017-2018, she "became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed."

She admits, "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey."

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine.... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance," she tells the magazine.

According to Katy, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is "on a spiritual journey of his own," and is "an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real."

"He’s not the number-one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number-one fan of Katheryn Hudson,” Katy explains, referring to her birth name.

“Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando," gushes Katy. "It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

Now, at age 35, Katy says she's setting new goals: She wants a big family and, she says, "I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school [to study psychology and philosophy] and I want to influence good people to run for office.”

Vogue India is on stands January 6.

