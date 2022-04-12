Katy Perry And Jimmy Kimmel Attempt To Outdo ‘Baby Shark’ With An Even Worse Song

New Momma Katy Perry, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night and attempted the impossible, to take the crown away from the most-watched music video of all time “Baby Shark” which has over 10 billion views.

She and Jimmy collaborated on a new catchy children’s song called “Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop”

The song and video debut with a special appearance from LeVar Burton and the lyrics contain phrases like, “Clap your hands and stomp your feet/Give me something good to eat,” and “First the food goes in your mouth/ Then it starts to travel south.”

Do you think it will surpass ‘Baby Shark?’ What is the worst song you’ve ever heard?