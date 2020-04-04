Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting a girl, are reportedly "ecstatic"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhile performing in Australia last month, Katy Perry told the crowd that she hoped her unborn child was a girl. Well, she got her wish.

On Instagram, Katy posted a photo of her fiance Orlando Bloom with his face smeared in what looks like whipped cream, which looks vaguely pink. "It's a girl," she captioned the photo.

Many celebrities and family members chimed in with congratulations in the comments; Katy's fashion designer bestie Jeremy Scott wrote, "I CANT WAIT TO DRESS HER !!!"

A source tells People that the couple is "ecstatic that it's a girl," adding, "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them.” The source dishes that Katy is "feeling good," but hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic lessens before her due date.

“Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy,” the source notes. "Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer.”

The source adds that both Katy and Orlando have "donated money to several causes" to help fight the pandemic.

"They are both very low-key about it and don’t want any attention,” claims the source. “Everyone just knows that they are a very generous couple.”

The baby is Katy's first and Orlando's second: He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

💕 it’s a girl 💕 @ Girls Run The World https://t.co/2Nd5jPaqo1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 4, 2020

