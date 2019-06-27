Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want a "modern and exciting" — not a white — wedding

ABC/Craig SjodinIf you think Katy Perry is planning to wear a typical white wedding gown during her marriage to Orlando Bloom, keep this in mind: We're talking about a woman who dressed as a chandelier at the Met Gala and as a hamburger during the after-party.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Katy and Orlando, who'll tie the knot later this year, are now deep into wedding planning and are "having so much fun."

"They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details," the source dishes. "They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting."

And one way they plan to do it is via Katy's dress.

"She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn’t seem to be her," says the source. Duh.

"This is Katy and Orlando’s day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about," adds the source.

As for whether or not Taylor Swift will be invited to the wedding, given her recent reconciliation with Katy, the source claims that Katy and Orlando have "already talked guest list, and have even talked about including Taylor."

