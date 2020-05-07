Katy Perry announces new single, "Daisies," out May 15

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesA little quarantine isn’t stopping Katy Perry from releasing new music.

The singer has announced a new song, “Daisies,” the first single off her upcoming fifth studio album, will be dropping May 15.

She broke the news on Instagram, along with the single’s cover art, featuring Katy smiling in a field of yellow daisies

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” she wrote. “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

No word yet on when the new album is expected.

Back in March, Katy released the song "Never Worn White" and used the video for the song to announce her pregnancy. She's expecting her first child, a girl, with Orlando Bloom this summer.

