Katy Perry announces new song, “Never Really Over,” coming this Friday

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter collabs with Zedd and Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry is ready to release some new music of her own.

The singer announced a new song called “Never Really Over” is coming this Friday. She posted the news on social media, along with the cover art featuring an orange-clad, messy-haired Katy raising her face to the sky with her eyes closed.

Back in February, Katy and Zedd released “365.” Last month, she hopped on the remix of Daddy Yankee and Snow’s number-one Latin hit, “Con Calma.”

