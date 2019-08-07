Katy Perry appears to tease new song "Small Talk"

ABC/Craig SjodinKaty Perry said in a series of recent interviews that she'd have new music coming out very soon, and it appears that she didn't lie.

On her socials, she appears to be teasing a new song called "Small Talk," posting photos of a memo pad with a series of song lyrics on it. The song seems to address what happens post-breakup, when you can't quite believe that your ex, with whom you shared everything, is now just someone you used to know.

"Isn't it weird that you've seen me naked/we had conversations about forever/now it's about the weather okay," reads one lyric.

"Isn't it wild/that I know your weakness/and everybody at the party thinks/that you're the best since sliced bread" says another.

"I just can't believe/we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime," reads the final note.

No word yet on when the song, which will follow Katy's current hit "Never Really Over," will drop.

