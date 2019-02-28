Katy Perry Becomes A Weatherperson on “GMA”

Katy Perry stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday. During the show, she became a meteorologist. As she stood next to the U.S. map, she gave the forecast. Perry said, “Oh, hot and cold, I know all about that. This, over here on the east, is really hot then it gets really cold.” Perry was on GMA to promote American Idol. Her fellow mentors Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie showed up as well. Will you watch this season of American Idol? Do you think you could give a 60-second weather forecast as you see on the news?