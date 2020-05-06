Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, John Legend & more added to 'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II'

ABC/Karen NealMore stars have lined up to belt out their favorite Disney classics this Sunday for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson will all perform, and Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the cast of The Muppets will open the show.

Plus, Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater will perform a remote ensemble routine with Keke Palmer to the Hercules song "Zero to Hero."

Sabrina Carpenter, Tituss Burgess and classical pianist Lang Lang are also on the bill for the special, along with previously announced performers Halsey, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Seth Rogen, Josh Gad, Billy Eichner, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, Derek and Julianne Hough and Anika Noni Rose.

Surprise performances are also planned for the show, which airs Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, just ahead of American Idol. It'll raise awareness for Feeding America's efforts to provide food for those in need during COVID-19.

Here's a list of who'll be singing what:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. Dancing with the Stars Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.