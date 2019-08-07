Katy Perry confirms new song "Small Talk" is dropping Friday

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter teasing lyrics to a new song called “Small Talk” on her social media, Katy Perry has now confirmed that the tune is coming on Friday.

She posted an Instagram photo showing herself sporting a ‘60s mod look against a groovy floral backdrop, along with a link in her bio to pre-save the song.

“And now there's nothing left but #SmallTalk,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Katy posted four photos of lyrics from the song written on a memo pad. Charlie Puth reposted one of the lyric pics on his Instagram Story, leading many to believe he is involved in the song.

Judging by the lyrics, “Small Talk” seems to address what happens post-breakup, when you can't quite believe that your ex, with whom you shared everything, is now just a stranger.

The song will follow Katy’s current hit, “Never Really Over.”

