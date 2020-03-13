Katy Perry cuts Australia trip short as Orlando Bloom self-quarantines in US

ABC/Stewart Cook

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry is reportedly cutting her Australia trip short to be with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who is currently in quarantine in the U.S.

Entertainment Tonight reports the pregnant singer has canceled the rest of her work commitments Down Under and is heading home.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," a source tells ET. "This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health serious."

The source adds, "Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do.”

While in Australia, Katy performed at the Women’s World Cup cricket match in Melbourne last weekend, and on Wednesday performed a concert for relief workers who’ve been battling the country’s deadly bushfires.

Orlando announced Thursday that he was going back to the U.S. from the Czech Republic after production of his show, Carnival Row, was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. "It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined," he said.

Perry and Bloom previously had to postpone their summer wedding in Japan due to COVID-19.

