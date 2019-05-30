Katy Perry debuts "Never Really Over" first look on "GMA"

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter releasing a trailer for her "Never Really Over" video Wednesday, Katy Perry shared another teaser Thursday morning.

The clip, which debuted on ABC's Good Morning America, has Katy singing about trying to let go of a past heartbreak.

"Two years and just like that, my heart still takes me back," she sings, while standing in the middle of a meadow surrounded by dancers. "It's never really over."

The full video, which was shot in Malibu, and song come out tonight at midnight ET.

In the previously released trailer, we saw a gated compound located on lush green hills, where men and women participate in various activities in an effort to heal their heartbreak.

"Never Really Over" is Katy's first solo single in two years.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.